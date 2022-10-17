Nigerian lady embarrassed at restaurant over inability to pay for her food (Video)

Two waitresses at a club were recently spotted trying to seize a lady’s phone because she could not pay her bills.

The lady however claimed that she didn’t come alone.

She said: “I didn’t come alone, someone brought me here, they are coming to pay my bills.”

The waitresses were not patient at all with her and they insisted that they seized her phone and bag to make up for the bills since she had consumed drinks and food that cost a huge amount.

Netizens shared their feelings towards this video in the comments. Some said that the ladies could have been more patient and approached the issue in a more civil manner.

Others claimed there was no need for the squabble and public embarrassment.

See video here: