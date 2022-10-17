TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV…

Nigerian lady embarrassed at restaurant over inability to pay for her food (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Two waitresses at a club were recently spotted trying to seize a lady’s phone because she could not pay her bills.

The lady however claimed that she didn’t come alone.

She said: “I didn’t come alone, someone brought me here, they are coming to pay my bills.”

READ ALSO

Lady shows off loads of gifts, iPhone 13 which she gifted…

Man shares heartbreaking video after purchasing phone at…

The waitresses were not patient at all with her and they insisted that they seized her phone and bag to make up for the bills since she had consumed drinks and food that cost a huge amount.

Netizens shared their feelings towards this video in the comments. Some said that the ladies could have been more patient and approached the issue in a more civil manner.

Others claimed there was no need for the squabble and public embarrassment.

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife,…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues…

We suspect they took a blood covenant – Late Bimbo’s brother reveals how her…

Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6 men at NYSC…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them – Woman…

Reactions as lady shares rare video which Rico Swavey made before his demise

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady embarrassed at restaurant over inability to pay for her food…

“I never got the HIV via intercourse, I’m still a virgin” – Ailing fan reacts to…

“Go and meet your father” – Man dumps girlfriend after she…

Lady shows off loads of gifts, iPhone 13 which she gifted sister on her birthday

“I warned my son never to date a lady from poor background” –…

Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for…

“Turning 39, not married, no child, no relationship; I’m hopeless” – Lady weeps…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More