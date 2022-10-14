TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man…

Nigerian lady seeks advice on how to tie down unmarried sugar daddy with ‘kayamata’

Entertainment
By Shalom

An unidentified lady has laid a complaint about a man who used to give her money without sl*eping with her but suddenly stopped.

According to her, she met the man through friends and he gave her one hundred thousand naira on three occasions.

After that, he just stopped giving her any money and she is puzzled and is asking for advice from Netizens.

READ ALSO

Man almost loses his legs after jumping off bridge to avoid…

Man slams girlfriend for wearing skimpy clothes in the…

She wrote:

“Dear uncle Joro good evening. Please there’s this man who I just met through a friends. He has given me 100k on 3 different occasions and I haven’t done anything with him, not even a kiss. 

He is very very rich, has his own house in ikoyi, unmarried and has luxury cars. 

He hasn’t given me money for some time now and I don’t know how to ask him for money, and I don’t know if I should sleep with him before I asked for money, also should I get kay**ata to t*e him before someone takes him from me?”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp chats with Rico as…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man cries out as…

“Nigeria has killed this young man” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Rico…

Drama as young man who gives girlfriend N50k per month catches her cheating…

Nigerian mum calls out teachers eating her son’s food in school

“His friend and a good samaritan recorded the video” – Hospital where Rico…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man almost loses his legs after jumping off bridge to avoid giving his phone to…

Man slams girlfriend for wearing skimpy clothes in the presence of his friends

Nigerian lady seeks advice on how to tie down unmarried sugar daddy with…

“His friend and a good samaritan recorded the video” – Hospital where Rico…

Lady dragged for gifting boyfriend over N2 million to buy a car

Boy seeks advice after finding out identity of his biological father

“I want to farm” – John Dumelo’s 4-year-old son refuses…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More