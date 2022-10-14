Nigerian lady seeks advice on how to tie down unmarried sugar daddy with ‘kayamata’

An unidentified lady has laid a complaint about a man who used to give her money without sl*eping with her but suddenly stopped.

According to her, she met the man through friends and he gave her one hundred thousand naira on three occasions.

After that, he just stopped giving her any money and she is puzzled and is asking for advice from Netizens.

She wrote:

“Dear uncle Joro good evening. Please there’s this man who I just met through a friends. He has given me 100k on 3 different occasions and I haven’t done anything with him, not even a kiss.

He is very very rich, has his own house in ikoyi, unmarried and has luxury cars.

He hasn’t given me money for some time now and I don’t know how to ask him for money, and I don’t know if I should sleep with him before I asked for money, also should I get kay**ata to t*e him before someone takes him from me?”