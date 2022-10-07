Nigerian man cries back to wife after being dumped by side chic he promised to send abroad

Gani, a 39-year-old Nigerian man, recounted his heartbreaking tale of how his side chic abandoned him despite his lavish treatment of her.

He claimed to have met Leila while she was doing the required NYSC program in Akure.

He outfitted her flat and paid numerous visits to her over their seven-month relationship.

He told Leila that he has a wife and children, but he wants to make her his second wife after they had been dating for seven months.

If she agreed to marry him, Gani would move her abroad after her duty, but despite his mouth-watering proposal, she chose to break up with him.

He then went back to his wife begging, who joined him in weeping without realizing that he was emotional because his side chick broke his heart.

In his words:

“I met a corper called Leila on one of my business trips to Akure. I fell in love with her instantly and I was ready to marry her. She is calm, respectful, and very beautiful I furnished her apartment in Akure to make the place conducive for both of us.

“My trip to Akure became frequent I told my wife it was business. Seven months into the relationship, I told Leila that I have a wife and children. I further told her about my intention to secretly marry her and send her abroad after serving.

“Long story short Leila ended the relationship despite everything I promised her. I left Akure after all my efforts to make the relationship work was to no avail.

“When I got home I hold my wife and started crying on her shoulder because of the breakfast I just got served. She started crying with me without even knowing the reason why.”

