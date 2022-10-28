A 68-year-old man named Victor Jemide has been declared wanted for s*xually assaulting their 4 year old adopted daughter.

His wife however has asked authorities to overlook the matter and “forgive and forget” for her sake and for the sake of her marriage.

She was the one who reported the matter but suddenly made a u-turn and refused to provide the victim for medical examination and begged that the police should not be involved.

When she was called she said:

“I’m not feeling fine oo let the people come and carry me, let them come and carry me cos my husband is not even around. I’m a very spiritual person, when the Lord said u should just leave this matter I just want to leave it. If anything happen to me tomorrow you people will come and regret it. Leave this matter. Leave it.”

