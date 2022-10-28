TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

Nigerian man declared wanted for s*xually assaulting 4-year-old adopted daughter

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 68-year-old man named Victor Jemide has been declared wanted for s*xually assaulting their 4 year old adopted daughter.

His wife however has asked authorities to overlook the matter and “forgive and forget” for her sake and for the sake of her marriage.

She was the one who reported the matter but suddenly made a u-turn and refused to provide the victim for medical examination and begged that the police should not be involved.

READ ALSO

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows…

“I haven’t been sleeping well” –…

When she was called she said:

“I’m not feeling fine oo let the people come and carry me, let them come and carry me cos my husband is not even around. I’m a very spiritual person, when the Lord said u should just leave this matter I just want to leave it. If anything happen to me tomorrow you people will come and regret it. Leave this matter. Leave it.” 

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man declared wanted for s*xually assaulting 4-year-old adopted daughter

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

Man showers praise on friend who stayed by his side in good and bad times

Ka3na blasts ladies who flaunt their men on social media

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More