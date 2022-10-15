Nigerian man gifts his lover brand new car and N1 million cash (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A woman from Nigeria was surprised by the love of her life, who made her a millionaire and a car owner overnight.

The man gave the lady a brand-new Toyota Venza and a monetary present of one million Naira.

She could be seen being led to an outdoor space where the ride was parked in a video that went viral online, and she was seen rushing to hug the whip right away.

He began spraying her wads of N500 notes which littered the ground and when they counted it all, the money totaled N1million. The young woman also received a bouquet of flowers, a cake, and a box of goodies from him.

She hopped into the ride to admire the interior and later posed on the bonnet while holding the flowers and other gift items.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below:

4pfnevalack; If you brake up he go collect am back bet me

fairnikky; Congratulations

victownheadline7; Or he will do that on her next birthday 🧐

life_of_ice_dollar; Next 10 years how e go be? 🧐

tonycret3; Na woman wey get patience go enjoy las las 🙌

victownheadline7; Make him use the money build better house put the girl

justy.official9; Why are you not sleeping?

 

