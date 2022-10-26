Nigerian man hoists Labour Party flag on Mount Kilimanjaro (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man who goes by the name Gershon has hoisted a Labour Party (LP) flag on Mount Kilimanjaro – which is the tallest mountain in Africa.

He shared images and videos from his risky journey on his Twitter page while announcing this.

Gershon claims that the historic hoisting took place on October 20, 2022, following a hike up the mountain that lasted more than ten hours.

He stated that he only went to Tanzania to raise the flag on October 20 to commemorate the #Lekkishooting’s anniversary.

He added that as general elections approach, erecting an LP flag atop Kilimajaro is his personal contribution to the desire for a new Nigeria.

There isn’t a finer spot to announce the arrival of a new nation, according to Gershon.

He wrote:

“On Fri, 20/10/2022 after 10½ hrs of climbing, hiking and trekking, I made it to the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, 5,895m above sea level. There is no better place to announce the coming of a New Nigeria than the Rooftop of Africa. This is my contribution to the to the effort.

I did this with the hope that it could be useful one way or the other in the effort to birth a new Nigeria.”

