TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson…

Nigerian man laments after getting robbed during traffic

Entertainment
By Shalom

Oyiga Micheal on Twitter has narrated his sad experience in Lagos traffic after he got some snacks.

He narrated that while he was stuck in traffic, he decided to buy a cold bottle of coke because the weather was too hot.

He bought the coke and took his hands outside the window of the bus to open so it doesn’t splash on his shirt and that was when someone snatched it from him and crossed the road.

READ ALSO

Sandra Iheuwa cries out over husband’s attitude…

“Each time we kissed, I spat and washed my…

He tweeted:

“They’re selling Coke 200 naira in this Holdup. I don’t know maybe because it’s cold. And heat dey this danfo. I buy am with vex. didn’t want the coke to splash All over my shirt so I took it outside this danfo window, open am.. person collect am from window. Cross main road.”

See tweet here

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man laments after getting robbed during traffic

‘I don blow over the world’ – DJ Chicken asks fans to buy him a car now that…

Nigerian lady cries out after accidentally using her school money to pamper…

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little…

You might be used for money ritual — Popular spiritualist warns women against…

“Choose a candidate and be proud of him, stop saying vote wisely” –…

Brand Influencer shares his response to lady who slid into his DM three years…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More