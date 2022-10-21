Nigerian woman goes berserk as her husband gifts her a house (Video)

A video making the rounds online captures the moment a beautiful lady went crazy with excitement after her husband gave her an exceptional gift.

The man took the lady to the place where the house is located but she had no idea that the she was the owner.

When the husband handed his wife the house key, she exclaimed, “Jesus!” and jumped with delight. She lost control and started running around like a little kid who just got her favorite doll.

The lady later hurried back to give her husband a hug before continuing the celebration.

In front of her friends and family, she later kneeled to thank him before they all entered the building.

It was endearing, and online users praised the newest landlady in town.

Watch the video below: