Nigerians react as IVD finally breaks silence, tells his side of the story with receipts (Video)

Popular Lagos businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna popularly known as IVD, the husband of the late Bimbo Ogbonna, opens up on the circumstances in his home prior to his wife’s death.

Hours after learning of his wife’s death, IVD reacted by sharing some disturbing videos on his Instagram page.

In the series of posts, he shared what may seem like receipts, as the videos show the level of destruction done to his home by his wife, Bimbo.

He can hear her voice calling his name in the background of some of the clips, while in other ones, he shows the purported head injury that Bimbo caused him.

He also had an altercation with his mother-in-law who claimed the businessman destroyed her daughter’s destiny.

Watch the video below (Swipe):

Following his post on Instagram, there have been mixed reactions on social media.

teflon777 wrote: “This is too toxic mehn. Everyone should have parted ways long before now. Rip to the dead.”

fairyglowtherapy: “Then her son,who she has instigated things on.. Ah ah, her son? Not our son? There was no love in that house. Not a single love. Why is he talking like he was still on drugs tho?”

cool_lade: “Now is the time for him to talk cos she’s no longer alive to say her own side of the story.” blaaqbutterfly: “Jail loading…..from the look of your face ehhhh u be woman beater…i am sure she was there bcos u infected her with HIV, and she became so pained, frustrated and depressed abi bipolar….omoh!!! Marry right, when u can see the red flags early, leave!!! No be by force to marry, is there anyplace in the bible that says if u do not marry u wont make heaven??? Hia!!!! If u must marry plssss make sure you know whom u r marrying, or be ready to endure all the that will come to avoid this kind End…chai!!”*

_okikiolaa: “Dis he really post this? After she’s dead? Wow Na Animal u be.”

