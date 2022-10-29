“No child, no husband” – Alleged single 40-year-old lady cries out to God for help (Video)

An alleged 40-year-old spinster has taken to social media to beg God for help in finding a life partner.

The woman known on TikTok as Nekesa posted a video of herself looking depressed with the caption that lamented how she’s in the fourth decade of her life and hasn’t found a husband.

Nekesa also revealed that she is not currently in a relationship; with Rudeboy’s Chizoba playing in the background, the spinster prayed to God to grant her desperate desires.

“40yrs now, no child, no husband, no any relationship. Ooh God help me,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, A married man compares how his wife looked before becoming pregnant as he recalls how he abandoned other women for her.

A man was shown in a viral video on social media mockingly comparing his wife’s look before and after becoming pregnant.