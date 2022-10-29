TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on…

“No child, no husband” – Alleged single 40-year-old lady cries out to God for help (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An alleged 40-year-old spinster has taken to social media to beg God for help in finding a life partner.

The woman known on TikTok as Nekesa posted a video of herself looking depressed with the caption that lamented how she’s in the fourth decade of her life and hasn’t found a husband.

READ ALSO

“Na just talk we talk” – Lady defends self after being…

If my husband cheats, I’ll stay with him till death – Female…

Nekesa also revealed that she is not currently in a relationship; with Rudeboy’s Chizoba playing in the background, the spinster prayed to God to grant her desperate desires.

“40yrs now, no child, no husband, no any relationship. Ooh God help me,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

@nekesa220

♬ son original – richtogo

Meanwhile, A married man compares how his wife looked before becoming pregnant as he recalls how he abandoned other women for her.

A man was shown in a viral video on social media mockingly comparing his wife’s look before and after becoming pregnant.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

“She was never married to Anthony; the traditional marriage was staged” – Close…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional moment bride’s brother who’s been abroad for six years made surprise…

Drama as Davido unfollows his second babymama, Amanda, weeks after unfollowing…

Frustrated yahoo boy cries profusely as he prays for rich client to locate him…

“In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person”…

“No child, no husband” – Alleged single 40-year-old lady cries out…

“Very fine and neat”: Pry 6 boy with fine handwriting like a…

Nigerians react as Instagram deletes EFCC’s official account (Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More