Entertainment
By Shalom

Isreal DMW, aide to popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has shared a photo of Davido and Chioma on Instagram with an interesting caption.

Following insinuations that the couple might be back together, a trending post by Israel has just confirmed the suspicions.

In the photo shared, he advised people not to react to stories concerning lovers. He said: “Dem no dey put mouth for woman and man matta ooo…hmmm.” 

Fans claim that the aide might be insinuating that the duo are back together as he advised people not to get involved in couple’s case since they know what their next move will be. 

There has been no word from Davido or Chioma on whether or not they are back together but they have surely been hanging out a lot. 

See post here: 

 

