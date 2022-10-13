“No man is ugly in a Benz” – Lady says she’d never date a broke handsome man

A young Ghanaian lady has revealed that she can never be in a relationship with a handsome man that is poor.

This was revealed when she was questioned during a street interview on whether she’d be comfortable with dating a broke but handsome man.

She went on to say that anyone who is in a Benz is an attractive man and she doesn’t consider any man in a Benz, no matter his facial features, an ugly person.

Watch the video below:

Her response has stirred reactions from social media users who took to the comment section to air their views;

i_am_tenaj: God! I don’t wanna be a mechanic, I wanna be a baller

bello_q12: Lol see as the girl be sef

iam_lexzyofficial: Period baby girl

