“No man is ugly in a Benz” – Lady says she’d never date a broke handsome man

A young Ghanaian lady has revealed that she can never be in a relationship with a handsome man that is poor.
This was revealed when she was questioned during a street interview on whether she’d be comfortable with dating a broke but handsome man.
She went on to say that anyone who is in a Benz is an attractive man and she doesn’t consider any man in a Benz, no matter his facial features, an ugly person.
Watch the video below:
Her response has stirred reactions from social media users who took to the comment section to air their views;
i_am_tenaj: God! I don’t wanna be a mechanic, I wanna be a baller
bello_q12: Lol see as the girl be sef
iam_lexzyofficial: Period baby girl
