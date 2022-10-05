TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims…

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind…

Obi’s supporters give child hawker new clothe, buy his entire goods

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A number of Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP) supporters have persisted in displaying their compassionate side.

Some Obidients paid for a boy’s tomatoes during a sensitization demonstration that was organized in Ado Ekiti, in the Ekiti State, on main streets.

They decided to welcome the child hawker by giving him a personalized LP/Obi T-shirt after learning that he is also an Obi supporter.

READ ALSO

Newly wedded couple joins Labour Party’s rally in Benin…

“She left cos we were street hawkers” – Former purewater…

also inquired as to the price of his full tray of tomatoes, and when he disclosed it, they paid him without taking any.

The Obidients, as they are affectionately known, asked the state’s residents to help the effort to save Nigeria.

The moment they took off the boy’s clothes and put on new ones was also captured in a viral social media video.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims to be his…

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who joined…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind BBNaija winner,…

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

Davido shares loved-up video with Chioma Rowland

Lady excited as her boyfriend proposes to her after her final year exams…

Actress, Aunty Ramota heartbroken after seeing fufu in new phone she purchased

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Obi’s supporters give child hawker new clothe, buy his entire goods

“You can only tell me you don’t understand when FG pay our…

They’re humans too – Reactions as policeman begs motorist for cashew nut at…

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old man (Video)

Man discovers he saved over N2 million as he breaks his piggy bank

“Abeg carry your pikin” – Comedian AY bundles little girl out…

“Please stop” – Chioma reacts as Davido’s cousin, Clarke…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More