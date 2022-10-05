Obi’s supporters give child hawker new clothe, buy his entire goods

A number of Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP) supporters have persisted in displaying their compassionate side.

Some Obidients paid for a boy’s tomatoes during a sensitization demonstration that was organized in Ado Ekiti, in the Ekiti State, on main streets.

They decided to welcome the child hawker by giving him a personalized LP/Obi T-shirt after learning that he is also an Obi supporter.

also inquired as to the price of his full tray of tomatoes, and when he disclosed it, they paid him without taking any.

The Obidients, as they are affectionately known, asked the state’s residents to help the effort to save Nigeria.

The moment they took off the boy’s clothes and put on new ones was also captured in a viral social media video.

Watch the video below: