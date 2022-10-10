Ooni of Ife officially weds his third wife, Tobi Phillips (Video)

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, married former World Miss University Africa, Tobi Phillips, as his third wife On Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Tobi is currently the Osun monarch’s third wife, but this is his sixth marriage.

Oba Adeyeye was previously married to Adebukola Bombata in 2008 before his coronation in 2016, but the marriage ended after his coronation.

Ooni married Edo-born Zainab-Otiti Obanor in 2016 after being crowned; their marriage lasted 17 months before they divorced. In 2018, he married Naomi Silekunola.

Ooni’s new marriage comes ten months after Queen Naomi Silekunola announced her divorce from the monarch in December 2021 on social media.

He married Olori Mariam Anako of Ebira land in Kogi State and Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Ogunwusi nee Akinmuda this year.

Tobi was seen kneeling during the wedding ceremony on Sunday as she received blessings from her family.

Though the Ooni wasn’t in sight, the King sent his guards, chief, and royal staff.

Tobi Phillips who won the World Miss University Africa (WMUA) in 2012, runs a popular fashion label QTP Luxury Fashion and has been a 3D artist since 2018. She is a native of Okitipupa, Ondo State, and has been with the Ooni for over six years.

Below are videos from the wedding ceremony: