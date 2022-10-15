TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, recently took in a fourth wife, Princess Ashley Adegoke.

According to reports, Princess Ashley has been a long time concubine of the monarch, and has now been promoted to the position of Queen on Friday October 14.

The marriage rites and royal wedding took place in Ile Ife, Osun State.

However, the Ooni was nowhere to be found at the wedding ceremony; such was the case during the wedding of Queen Tobi Philip.

He was rather represented by his chiefs, the royal guards and the royal staff were there too to represent him.

Princess Ashley would be the King’s fourth wife, as he already has three wives married within two months.

The Ooni is also set to marry a 5th and 6th wife. The incoming queens were the king’s concubines before he married Queen Wuraola Otiti and Queen Noami Silekunola.

Princess Ronke, who is the soon-to-be 5th wife of the Ooni, has known the king before he ascended throne in 2015.

