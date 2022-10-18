Pastor and wife welcome set of twins after 21 years of childlessness (Video)

A clergyman and his wife have welcomed a set of twins after 21 years with no kid of their own.

The couple identified as Pastor Chijoke Godson Arinze and Mrs Onyinye Arinze had gotten married in 2001 but they both hadn’t been able to have a child of their own until God surprised them with two kids.

According to a netizen who reported the news on social media, the twins had arrived on 16th of October, 2022.

The netizen wrote:

“What God can not do does not exist, God of GRACE AND TRUTH MINISTRIES HAS DONE IT AGAIN, after waiting and believing God for 21 years after marriage, GOD finally gave us what we wanted in double fold.

Congratulations to my pastor and his wife, Pastor Chijioke Godson Arinze and Mrs Oyinye Arinze of GRACE AND TRUTH MINISTRIES ASABA DELTA STATE for the arrival of their set of twins which arrived the 16th of October 2022, God has always shown himself mighty”