Pastor Tobi Adegboyega gifts Chioma Birkin Bag worth $95,000 (Photos and Video)

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland, is the latest beneficiary of Nigerian clergyman Tobi Adegboyega, who lives in the United Kingdom.

The pastor recently gifted Chioma a $95,000 Hermes Birkin snakeskin bag.

Davido and Chioma met with a clergyman who is a friend of the singer, and he gave Chioma the luxury bag.

Chioma was shown receiving the bag in a video posted by Davido.

Watch video below:

See photos of the bag below:

Meanwhile , Davido has reestablished contact with dancer and reality TV personality Hermes.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate was a featured performer in the Focalistic and Davido’s KE Star remix music video of South Africa.

Fans discovered video of him dancing in music videos while he was a housemate on the just finished BBNaija, and he also performed in the video of Davido’s music as a dancer.