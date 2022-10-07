Pastor Tobi Adegboyega gifts Chioma Birkin Bag worth $95,000 (Photos and Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland, is the latest beneficiary of Nigerian clergyman Tobi Adegboyega, who lives in the United Kingdom.

The pastor recently gifted  Chioma a $95,000 Hermes Birkin snakeskin bag.

Davido and Chioma met with a clergyman who is a friend of the singer, and he gave Chioma the luxury bag.

Chioma was shown receiving the bag in a video posted by Davido.

Meanwhile , Davido has reestablished contact with dancer and reality TV personality Hermes.
The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate was a featured performer in the Focalistic and Davido’s KE Star remix music video of South Africa.

Fans discovered video of him dancing in music videos while he was a housemate on the just finished BBNaija, and he also performed in the video of Davido’s music as a dancer.

