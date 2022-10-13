“Person die, you dey talk rubbish” – Netizens berate Venita over recent post

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Venita Akpofure has been chastised by netizens for her recent post about BBNaija yearly winners amid mourning for Rico’s death.

The Big Brother Naija star took to Twitter to express her notion that the winner of Big Brother Naija each year reflects the emotional priorities of the average Nigerian at the time of the current season.

She wrote, “The winner of BBN every year reflects the general mentality and emotional priorities of the average Nigerian (who lives and works in Nigeria) at the current time of the running season. Argue with your ancestors. This is my opinion.”

See her post below:

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions, with some wondering if her remark was directed at the recent winner, Phyna, while others point out that she should be mourning her fellow BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, who died recently.

See some of the reactions below:

nenyenwaaa wrote: “Person die, you dey talk rubbish”

beccaszn wrote: “Venita you won shade Phyna try come straight”