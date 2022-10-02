TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with…

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week…

Phyna laments as she expresses concerns that Groovy, Beauty and Amaka ignored her at the party

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Phyna, a BBNaija housemate, becomes emotional as she laments about the cold attitude of her love interest Groovy, her friend Amaka, and Beauty.

This comes after the evicted housemates all attended a house party in Biggie’s house ahead of the finale.

When asked about her colleagues’ expressions toward Bella, Phyna stated that Groovy acted out throughout their time together at the party.

READ ALSO

“She likes cheap gossips and lies anyhow” – Bella describes…

‘Only GenZ and Millennials understand my love language…

She also hinted that Groovy had rekindled his relationship with Beauty, hence the cold shoulders.

Phyna chastised her friend, Amaka, for adopting a hostile attitude toward her at the party.

Watch the video below…

In other news; Nigerians have expressed disappointment with some of their favorite Nollywood stars’ support for presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A list of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team has gone viral on the internet, causing outrage.

The list includes top Nollywood actresses Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Fausat Balogun, Bahama Sadau, and others.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with money (Video)

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man who married…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week during omugwo,…

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

BBNaija: Reactions as Obi Cubana reveals who will win this season

Lady falls in love with banker while depositing cash, pleads for his phone…

“Are they kissing?” – Rare video of Davido and Chioma stirs…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Phyna laments as she expresses concerns that Groovy, Beauty and Amaka ignored…

Pretty lady narrates how she ended up dating a married man despite divorcing her…

Nigerians express disappointment in Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson, others as they…

“My husband made me fast non-stop during pregnancy, accused me of being…

“I’m willing to stay single and celibate” – Kuchi Kuchi…

“I want to go back to my people, I don’t want marriage again”…

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that she can’t get…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More