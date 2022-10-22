“Please help me beg him” – Angel appeals to fans after her ex-boyfriend blocked her on all platforms

Angel of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has recalled how her ex blocked her on all social media platforms after saying she was the love of his life.

She made the tweet while recounting how he just woke up one morning and decided to block her everywhere without giving her any chance to make things right.

In her tweet she said:

“My ex really woke up one day and decided to block me everywhere; bae; i thought I was the love of your life”

She said she thought she was the love of his life and she least expected that spontaneous action, depriving her of reaching out to him on any platform.

Netizens advised her to move on and not look back while others laughed over it.

See tweet here: