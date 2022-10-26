Poco Lee buys 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible

Popular dancer and singer, Pascal Iweh better known as Poco Lee has splashed millions of naira on a new Mustang Convertible.

Rahman Jago, his friend and colleague, took to his social media page to share the news with fans and colleagues, while celebrating the celebrity dancer.

Rahman shared a clip of Poco ensconced in his latest red whip that must have cost millions of naira at the car dealership where the wonder on wheels had been purchased.

“Well deserved @poco_lee”, he captioned the clip.

Following the news, fans and colleagues have taken to his comment section to congratulate Poco Lee on his newest ride.