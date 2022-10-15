Popular businessman, IVD’s wife, Bimbo is dead

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Abimbola, wife of popular business man, Ikechukwu Ogbonna a.k.a IVD has been announced dead by her sister, MamaJazz.

MamaJazz posted a video of herself lamenting that her husband, IVD pushed her into the fire and watched her burn before she was rushed to the ICU.

She posted a sad video with the caption:

“Bimbo is gone-Bimbo is gone-My sister is gone

The fire 🔥 is burning me haaaaaaaaaa😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. IVD you killed my only sister 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Abimbola 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”

Their marriage was said to have been hell and after countless dangerous fights and reconciliation, Abimbola has finally lost her life.

The fire incident happened at their home early this week. MamaJazz wailed in pain as she asked IVD to run and hide or else she will find him and deal with him.

See video here:

