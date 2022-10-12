Reactions as African mom is captured roundly scolding unruly dog (Video)

A viral video making the rounds online captures the moment an African mom was extensively berating a dog.

Apparently, the dog had been messing up the house with it’s fecal matter which pissed of the aged lady.

She was spotted in the video counseling the dog and warning it never to step it’s legs upstairs again.

What seems to stir interests among social media users was the fact that the dog was sitting on its hind legs quietly and paying rapt attention to what the lady was telling it.

Watch the video below:

See reactions gathered from netizens:

onlymyboyfriend wrote: “make the dog just talk YES MA make everywhere skata”

thodaofficial_ wrote: “The dog is a legend for even sitting still even children being cautioned dont sit still……e just mean se that dog no hear pim of werin mama dey blab….sorry”

