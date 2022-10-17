Reactions as lady shares rare video which Rico Swavey made before his demise

A lady named Tolu Kayode on TikTok has shared a video which late Rico of Big Brother Naija sent to her brother some weeks ago.

In the video, Rico was heard telling Tolu’s brother that he came around but wasn’t able to see him.

He said:

“Ben, I don’t know which one is your house, I’ve forgotten, I just came to tell you that I came and I didn’t get to see you.”

Netizens are still mourning the passing of the ex-Big Brother house mate and they went to the comments to express themselves.

@iam: “Yooo I’d die too. I think that friend feels so terrible but prayers to everyone who experienced this beautiful man. It’s well 🥺.”

@shugasauce1: “I haven’t cried for anyone,but I couldn’t hold my tears early yesterday morning.”

See video here: