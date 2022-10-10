Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is celebrating her 22nd birthday today, 10th of October.

The mother of two boys who became an internet session after marrying a 59-year-old man at the age of 19 continues to age beautifully.

To mark the milestone, she posted some stunning pictures on her verified Instagram page.

Captioning the photos, Regina Daniels gave it a simple description, “Happy birthday to me 🎉 10/10.”

The celebrant earlier shared a video of herself getting in the mood for celebration with the caption, “Someone is getting into the birthday vibe 😜 10/10.”

Watch the video below …

In other news; A Nigerian doctor has shared CCTV footage of a Nurse slapping a House officer unexpectedly.

The house officer was seen sitting, while the Nurse stood directly in front of him raging. According to the video, the nurse was attempting to convey a strong message to the house officer while he remained calm and continued with his work.

