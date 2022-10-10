Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is celebrating her 22nd birthday today, 10th of October.

The mother of two boys who became an internet session after marrying a 59-year-old man at the age of 19 continues to age beautifully.



To mark the milestone, she posted some stunning pictures on her verified Instagram page.

Captioning the photos, Regina Daniels gave it a simple description, “Happy birthday to me 🎉 10/10.”

The celebrant earlier shared a video of herself getting in the mood for celebration with the caption, “Someone is getting into the birthday vibe 😜 10/10.”

Watch the video below …

