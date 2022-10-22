Rema spotted with mystery lover on vacation (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, has been spotted with an unidentified woman getting all loved up.

Nobody knows who she is but netizens claim there was a suspected flame of romance burning between the duo as they were seen holding hands at the beach.

Social media users have met this news with a lot of interesting reactions. Some have even gone as far as putting on their investigation hats and zooming in on the pictures in order to identify who the young damsel is.

Others claimed that this is just one of the many mystery lovers that Rema has been spotted with and just like he said in one of his songs “I too like woman”, he indeed likes women as he has been spotted so many times with several women.

It is not yet clear who this lover is, or if he is in a serious relationship because he has not given any official statement concerning this.