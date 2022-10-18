The funeral service has been fixed in honor of late Patrick Adebowale Fakoya a.k.a Rico Swavey of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Rico Swavey passed away at the age of 30 as a result of internal bleeding after a ghastly motor accident.

His family has announced through his social media handles that he will be buried on the 20th of October 2022 at Ebony Vaults.

The tweet read:

“With a heavy heart, we invite all friends and fans of Rico swavey to his tribute night/candle light walk tomorrow as we witness a star supernova. ☄️ Thank you all. Signed, Family/Management team.”

Netizens are still mourning the sad and sudden demise of the young man and they expressed their sympathy towards his friends and family.

