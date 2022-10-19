TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride…

Sabinus buys another Mercedes-Benz GLE a month after surviving auto crash

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian and skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel better known as Sabinus (Mr Funny) has acquired a new Mercedes Benz after surviving car crash.

Renowned blogger, Tunde Ednut shared the news on his page as he joined fans and colleagues of the comedian to congratulate him.

It would be recalled that Sabinus was involved in an auto accident with his first Mercedes GLE; thankfully, the incident had left him unscathed.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man gifts his lover brand new car and N1 million…

Lady dragged for gifting boyfriend over N2 million to buy a…

A month after the incident, Mr Funny has now acquired a new ride to replace the ruined one.

Tunde Ednut wrote:

“HELP ME CONGRATULATE SABINUS

Remember when Sabinus had an accident last month, September and his Mercedes Benz became a total write off? Sabinus has gotten himself yet another Mercedes Benz GLE. It was black before, now it’s white.

May God continue to keep him and no accident shall ever befall him again with this new car in Jesus name. Sabinus, you are blessed. One more thing, abeg commot that tissue box from ontop that dash board abeg 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Love you bro! ❤️”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for…

“Witches attack me in my dreams because I act witch roles in most of my movies”…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Chaos as husband nabs his wife in popular singer’s car

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Husband finds out after 10 years that wife has never seen her period

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Laycon joins Grammy Recording Academy as voting member

Sabinus buys another Mercedes-Benz GLE a month after surviving auto crash

“You have good character and you sabi cook” – Isreal DMW hails…

Lady buys iPhone 13 Pro Max for her bestie to celebrate their anniversary

Lady devastated as bank tells her to pray after scammers emptied her account…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More