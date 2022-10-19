Sabinus buys another Mercedes-Benz GLE a month after surviving auto crash

Popular comedian and skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel better known as Sabinus (Mr Funny) has acquired a new Mercedes Benz after surviving car crash.

Renowned blogger, Tunde Ednut shared the news on his page as he joined fans and colleagues of the comedian to congratulate him.

It would be recalled that Sabinus was involved in an auto accident with his first Mercedes GLE; thankfully, the incident had left him unscathed.

A month after the incident, Mr Funny has now acquired a new ride to replace the ruined one.

Tunde Ednut wrote:

“HELP ME CONGRATULATE SABINUS

Remember when Sabinus had an accident last month, September and his Mercedes Benz became a total write off? Sabinus has gotten himself yet another Mercedes Benz GLE. It was black before, now it’s white.

May God continue to keep him and no accident shall ever befall him again with this new car in Jesus name. Sabinus, you are blessed. One more thing, abeg commot that tissue box from ontop that dash board abeg 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Love you bro! ❤️”