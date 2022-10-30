Sandra Iheuwa finally reveals son’s face at six months old

Sandra Iheuwa, a well-known businesswoman, reveals the face of her son with her estranged husband, Steve Thompson, six months later.

Sandra and her husband divorced publicly, after which she flew to the United States of America and has remained silent about the baby.

In a recent Instagram post, the mother of four shows off her son’s face to the world with a heartwarming note as he clocks six months.

“A new chapter for positive vibes and loads of fun and laughter. So in that note, I officially unveil my son to the world. This lovely man right here will forever be my bundle of joy and happiness. I love you son”, Sandra Iheuwa wrote in the post about her son.

