“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s congratulation to Phyna

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Following the conclusion of the BBNaija season 7 show, netizens react to Amaka’s mode of congratulation to the winner, Phyna.

It will be recalled that Phyna won the N100 million grand prize after a 72-day contest in the Big Brother Naija house.

Amaka took to her Instagram story to congratulate the winner with a one-syllable word, “congratulations.”

This, however, elicited reactions from netizens who sensed a grudge, as many recalled Phyna’s betrayal in stealing Groovy from Amaka.

“She won the money nd also won the man u were all beefing her with….they were all rooting for Bryan,” a social media user wrote.

See some other reactions from netizens below:

Meanwhile; Bryann fans who were rooting for him to win the seventh season of the reality show burst out crying as a result of the news.

A video making the rounds on social media captures different fans of the 22-year-old finalist shedding tears of disappointment.

