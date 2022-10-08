TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT…

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side…

“She never abandoned me” – Lady heartbroken as she finds out late mother had been sending letters to her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A TikTok user says nobody can hurt her because she has experienced the worst pain one could ever think of.

She recounted how she was told that her mother abandoned her not knowing that her mother had been writing letters to her till she died.

After her death, she found a box of letters her mother has been writing to her for years and all the while, she thought that her mother really abandoned her.

READ ALSO

“Sheggz was so sweet to me in the house, he was…

“I saw you die in accident” – Little girl…

Her post read:

“You think you can hurt me? I was told my mother left me, went home to Ireland and wanted nothing to do with me. Then when I was 13 years old, after she died, I found a box of letters and cards she had been sending for years trying to reach me. (My dearest Carrie).”

See video here :

@dalymomentsphotography

#photographer #youthinkyoucanhurtme #storytime#ireland

♬ By Hayd – Riley

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to filling station…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT for over N1m

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side chick whom he…

Ooni of Ife set to marry two more wives this October, meet his new wives…

Woman welcomes baby girl after her only child prayed for siblings (Video)

Lady changes her mind as husband-to-be hides under the table after armed robbers…

“I saw you die in accident” – Little girl stops mother from…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid takes his 4-yr-old son, Zion to barbershop for his first hair cut (Video)

“She never abandoned me” – Lady heartbroken as she finds out…

50-year-old man arrested for turning 14-year-old daughter to s*x machine

Corps member shows off transformation after completing youth service

“Giving a girl a money bouquet is disrespectful” – Lady warns…

“Sheggz was so sweet to me in the house, he was misunderstood”…

France-based show promoter laments after Portable failed to show up for event…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More