“She never abandoned me” – Lady heartbroken as she finds out late mother had been sending letters to her

A TikTok user says nobody can hurt her because she has experienced the worst pain one could ever think of.

She recounted how she was told that her mother abandoned her not knowing that her mother had been writing letters to her till she died.

After her death, she found a box of letters her mother has been writing to her for years and all the while, she thought that her mother really abandoned her.

Her post read:

“You think you can hurt me? I was told my mother left me, went home to Ireland and wanted nothing to do with me. Then when I was 13 years old, after she died, I found a box of letters and cards she had been sending for years trying to reach me. (My dearest Carrie).”

