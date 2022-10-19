“She no won enter lift with black man”- Basketmouth shares his encounter with a racist in USA

Comedian Basketmouth, also known as Bright Okpocha, has described his encounter with a racist American woman.

Basketmouth, who is now in Atlanta, the state capital of Georgia in the United States, claimed on his Instagram page that he was in an elevator when a white woman who was trying to get on the same elevator saw him and pulled back. She doesn’t want a black person in the same elevator as her.

Unbothered Basketmouth noted that he actually needed the privacy the woman was willing to give due to her racist act so that he could release some gas from within. He however noted that a beautiful lady boarded the life after he released his gas into the air.

He wrote: All this white people wey be racist, na so I just enter one elevator just now, one see me na hin she pull back, she no wan enter lift with black man. Wetin concern me, me wey wan mess, I dey find my privacy you dey disturb me..gerrout from my front, idiot!

Mehn… i jsut fuck up sha… you no go beleieve say as i enter the lift blast the mess finish one fine girl just kon enterthe lift… Kai and she go remember my face well well…she look me straight in my eyes