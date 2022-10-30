Shippers gift Sheggz and Bella N1M each after being spotted as couple for the first time (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Sheggz and Bella, a pair from Big Brother Naija season 7, received a monetary donation from their shippers.

This comes after the duo was spotted together in public for the first time after exiting the BBNaija house and also at an event on the same day with other ex-housemates.

To bolster their relationship, the “Shella” shippers hosted a gathering for them and donated to each of the reality TV stars a sum of N1 million.

One of their followers shared a video, that captured the moment they planned a gathering to give Sheggz and Bella the money.

”1 million each, Shella is eating good”, the fan captioned.

