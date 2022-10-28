TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those saying she married her ‘grandpa’ (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has advised netizens to shut up and keep her business out of their mouths.

She particularly referred to those who had something to say about the fact that her husband is decades older than she is.

She captioned the video: “them: imagine she married her Grandpa. 

READ ALSO

Nigerian man declared wanted for s*xually assaulting…

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God…

Me: 👇”she threw the middle finger at them.”

@user5577542350221 reacted: “You have done a very good decision, people are becoming beggers on social media,life is difficult now ooo.”

@Darckabwe: “Marriage it about love and enjoyment sisi so if you decide to live with your grandpa is goodoooo😅.”

@1realdebbie: “All of Una wey Dey comment enjoy ur home dear follow talk say she marry her grand-pa 😂 Awwwn fearful kids 😂😂.”

See video here:

@official_regina

🙄🙄 #regae

♬ original sound – Jas💦

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man declared wanted for s*xually assaulting 4-year-old adopted daughter

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

Man showers praise on friend who stayed by his side in good and bad times

Ka3na blasts ladies who flaunt their men on social media

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More