“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those saying she married her ‘grandpa’ (Video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has advised netizens to shut up and keep her business out of their mouths.

She particularly referred to those who had something to say about the fact that her husband is decades older than she is.

She captioned the video: “them: imagine she married her Grandpa.

Me: 👇”she threw the middle finger at them.”

@user5577542350221 reacted: “You have done a very good decision, people are becoming beggers on social media,life is difficult now ooo.”

@Darckabwe: “Marriage it about love and enjoyment sisi so if you decide to live with your grandpa is goodoooo😅.”

@1realdebbie: “All of Una wey Dey comment enjoy ur home dear follow talk say she marry her grand-pa 😂 Awwwn fearful kids 😂😂.”

See video here: