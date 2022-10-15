Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has just shown off his new $600,000 (N450,000,000) Roll Royce Cullinan to netizens via his Instagram story.

He shared a photo of the new car on his Instagram story with his name “Big Wiz” showing from a screen on the dashboard.

Netizens had a whole lot to say about this act. Some hailed and congratulated him saying that he did not have to brag about his wealth as all he did was show proof.

Others said that this disproves the claim that he doesn’t show off his wealth. They added that if he was as quiet as people claimed, then he wouldn’t have posted the picture.

Some prayed that someday, they would be able to afford such luxury.