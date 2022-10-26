Since 2019, I’ve been giving her N1k daily – Okada rider laments bitterly after girlfriend cheated on him (Video)

A motorcycle rider has been left immensely devastated after the girl he has been catering for cheated on him.

He had been giving her N1,000 every day since they began dating in 2019, according to the man who was telling the story to a gathering of men.

He claimed that from 2019 to 2022, when he caught her infidelity, he never failed to pay her money.

The man wondered why his woman decided to repay his kindness by cheating on him as he had reasoned that his generosity meant a lot to her.

See netizens reactions;

lanleyinolawale wrote: “That’s 30k monthly, omo e dey try oo”

moshfundz__ wrote: “If nah ur parent u Dey give, u suppose don leave Okada work tey tey”

__frosh wrote: “Sorry young bull . Next time don’t ever do that for any woman”