TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” –…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2…

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his…

Since 2019, I’ve been giving her N1k daily – Okada rider laments bitterly after girlfriend cheated on him (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A motorcycle rider has been left immensely devastated after the girl he has been catering for cheated on him.

He had been giving her N1,000 every day since they began dating in 2019, according to the man who was telling the story to a gathering of men.

He claimed that from 2019 to 2022, when he caught her infidelity, he never failed to pay her money.

READ ALSO

Man destroys Range Rover he gifted his girlfriend as he…

Young man seen frowning after surprising girlfriend with…

The man wondered why his woman decided to repay his kindness by cheating on him as he had reasoned that his generosity meant a lot to her.

Watch the video below:

See netizens reactions;

lanleyinolawale wrote: “That’s 30k monthly, omo e dey try oo”

moshfundz__ wrote: “If nah ur parent u Dey give, u suppose don leave Okada work tey tey”

__frosh wrote: “Sorry young bull . Next time don’t ever do that for any woman”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” – Moment Davido asked…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2 weeks

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his older white lover…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

“Are they taking care of him at all” – Reactions as man shares video…

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter reacts as man claims to have her bedroom tape

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

How a Red Dot Sight Works

Nigerian man hoists Labour Party flag on Mount Kilimanjaro (Video)

BBNaija star, Chichi shocks fans as she reveals her advert rate

Slay queen nabbed in Abuja for robbing 6 shops with fake alert (Video)

Since 2019, I’ve been giving her N1k daily – Okada rider laments bitterly after…

Poco Lee buys 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible

Sandra Iheuwa cries out over husband’s attitude towards her and their son

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More