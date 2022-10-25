Singer Johnny Drille shares his mobile number publicly to fans on IG…

Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has taken the connection with his fans a step higher by sharing his direct contact for them to call him.

In the light of his recent release “How are you my friend”, he took to his Instagram page to post him mobile number and told his fans the time it would be available.

He said:

“From 11 pm tonight to about midnight, I’ll be ready to take your calls again. This time, we’ll try to keep each call as brief as, possible so more people can get a chance. But please feel free to share anything with me. I promise I’ll be able ears.”

Recall that in 2021, he asked fans to send him letters via email about their relationship troubles and he helped them walk through their issues.