“Something that is N300 in mainland” – Reactions as lady reveals she spent N8k to make her hair

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Lady has taken to her Facebook page to reveal the amount she spent on making her hair.

The lady identified as Linda Chinemerem Paulon Facebook claimed that she was charged N8000 to make her hair without attachment in a saloon she recently visited.

She expressed shock when the saloon revealed the amount she is to pay after requesting the charge.

She stated she have to repeat the question to be sure she is not paying for everybody in the saloon.

She wrote:

“Me : How much is my bill?

Haunty : It’s 8k ma’am

Me: I mean my bill, not for everyone in the salon.

Haunty: Washing and braiding is 8k

Me: Where is the braid? Looking around confused.

Haunty: Hands me a mirror… Do you like it ma’am?

Me: Haunty, I am still looking for the braids. Wait, is it this thing on my head?

Haunty: Yes ma. With styling.

Me: Styling? How? Where?

Haunty: Your hair line….

Me: Haunty ma, pls remove the style. Sachapu ya and give me my real price. Did I ask you people to style it for me 🥺?. Inukwa 🤷‍♀️”

Her ordeal has sparked mixed reactions from internet users who expressed disbelief over the amount she paid.

Reacting to this, Nkiru Vivian wrote: You no price before she start🤣
Abroad doings in Nigeria

Obi Chioma Onyinye wrote: Something that is 300 in mainland 🙈🙈🙈🙈 Omo e be like say I go find work enter island like this. Make person give me space so I can be braiding every weekend 😋😋. Inukwam this hair 8k? 🤔🤔

Amarachi Cynthia wrote: Washing and weaving for my area na 700- 800. Neat oo plus you go dey watch movie dey collect fan 🤣. 8k kwa hmmmm.. they are rich kids 🥵

