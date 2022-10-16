“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife, Bimbo surfaces

After Bimbo Ogbonna passed away, conversations between her and her spouse surfaced in which she acknowledged taking part in metaphysical activities on behalf of IVD.

The mother of five’s friend had revealed that she was aware of the late Bimbo’s participation in rituals and other evil acts that she got herself into at her husband’s request.

In the most recent development, conversations that the couple had while their domestic violence was in full swing came to light.

In the chat, Bimbo fumed at her husband about the effort invested in their marriage while stating that she went as far as carrying ‘ebo‘ for IVD; a Yoruba word for ‘sacrifice’.

See screenshots of the chat below: