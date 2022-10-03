A South African man named Dillon shared a picture of himself in an outfit in Paris that caused a stir particularly among Nigerians.

This outfit looked exactly like the Nigerian National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) uniform and Nigerians took to the comments to tease him about this.

The comments were so hilarious as some lamented that they were posted far north while someone else is being posted to Paris.

His response was “PLEASE TO THE NIGERIANS TO QUOTING THIS, I’M SOUTH AFRICAN😭😭😭😭😭😭I’m not part of the Nysc”

Despite his denial, netizens continued to pull his legs in the comments. Some of them read:

Pope Francis: “you actually look like someone going for CDS.”

Onion cider: “you are one of us now. Resume PPA on Wednesday.”

See post here: