TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Pete Edochie ,wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary in grand…

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man…

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends…

South African man reacts after Nigerians questioned his NYSC-looking outfit

Entertainment
By Shalom

A South African man named Dillon shared a picture of himself in an outfit in Paris that caused a stir particularly among Nigerians.

This outfit looked exactly like the Nigerian National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) uniform and Nigerians took to the comments to tease him about this.

The comments were so hilarious as some lamented that they were posted far north while someone else is being posted to Paris.

READ ALSO

Why you should not give a woman too much gifts –…

“I’m scared that no lady will understand my…

His response was “PLEASE TO THE NIGERIANS TO QUOTING THIS, I’M SOUTH AFRICAN😭😭😭😭😭😭I’m not part of the Nysc”

Despite his denial, netizens continued to pull his legs in the comments. Some of them read:

Pope Francis: “you actually look like someone going for CDS.”

Onion cider: “you are one of us now. Resume PPA on Wednesday.”

See post here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Pete Edochie ,wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary in grand style (Photos)

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man who married…

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week during omugwo,…

Dorcas Fapson mistakenly uploads ‘bedroom video’ meant for Skiibii on her status

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that she can’t get…

Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child 2 weeks after 9th child was born

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s congratulation to…

“That tongue can do wonders” – Reactions as Nigerian lady…

South African man reacts after Nigerians questioned his NYSC-looking outfit

Fans of Bryann weep uncontrollably following Phyna’s emergence as BBNaija winner…

#BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

“What else does Tinubu need to do to prove that he is not dying…

#BBNaija: Phyna wins Big Brother Naija Season 7, walks away with N100m prize

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More