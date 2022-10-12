TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Teni, has caused controversy on social media with her behavior towards the president of Nigeria.

She was called upon to receive her award from Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, and she didn’t bother to greet or smile with him.

She just walked straight up, collected her award, smiled for the camera and left immediately without making any form of eye contact.

Some Nigerians have chosen to regard this as a disrespectful while some said it was what the leader of the nation deserved.

They assumed that it clearly showed that the youths are not happy with the way the country is going and she was not disrespectful, rather she was making a point to the government.

See video here:

 

