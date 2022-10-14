“The day my tape go leak, una go know say I be olosho” – Bobrisky boasts as she shares explicit video

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky shares explicit clip on her Snapchat as he brags about his bedroom prowess.

The human barbie doll took to her Snap to share a video of an unknown couple, stating that the day his tape leaks, they’d known he’s an ‘olosho’.

He added that although he tries to act classy, he and his man actually do naughty things behind closed doors.

He wrote:

“I’m classy but fuucckkiing naughty with my man indoors D day my sxx tape go leak una go know say i be olosho. I just dey try stay classy”

This comes days after his colleague, James Brown’s bedroom video got leaked online, stirring backlashes from social media users.