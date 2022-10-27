“The more I see, the less I understand” — Reactions as reality star shows off transformation

A reality star has left many a netizen confused after sharing a mind boggling transformation.

The south African reality star, identified as Tholang Motsumi, took to her page to share a throwback photo from her childhood.

She shared a photo of a boy which she claimed to her as a young child.

As could seen from the photo she shared on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, a young boy who bear a slight resemblance with her.

Tholang Motsumi wrote:

“Me at 5 Versus me Today😜😜😜,”

However, her revelation has left many social media users confused as some wondered whether she underwent surgery to change her gender while others concluded that she must be joking.

One tweep wrote in response, “I still don’t understand….the more I see the less I understand”

See more reactions gathered from Twitter users below: