TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson…

“The more I see, the less I understand” — Reactions as reality star shows off transformation

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A reality star has left many a netizen confused after sharing a mind boggling transformation.

The south African reality star, identified as Tholang Motsumi, took to her page to share a throwback photo from her childhood.

She shared a photo of a boy which she claimed to her as a young child.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady cries out after accidentally using her school…

Brand Influencer shares his response to lady who slid into…

As could seen from the photo she shared on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, a young boy who bear a slight resemblance with her.

Tholang Motsumi wrote:

“Me at 5 Versus me Today😜😜😜,”

However, her revelation has left many social media users confused as some wondered whether she underwent surgery to change her gender while others concluded that she must be joking.

One tweep wrote in response, “I still don’t understand….the more I see the less I understand”

See more reactions gathered from Twitter users below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“The more I see, the less I understand” — Reactions as reality star shows off…

My father thought I was a waste of school fees – Skit maker, Soso

Nigerian man laments after getting robbed during traffic

‘I don blow over the world’ – DJ Chicken asks fans to buy him a car now that…

Nigerian lady cries out after accidentally using her school money to pamper…

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little…

You might be used for money ritual — Popular spiritualist warns women against…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More