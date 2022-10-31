“There’ll be war” – Girl storms ex-boyfriend’s house with her sister to collect boxers she bought for him (Video)

A young lady has marched to her boyfriend’s house to retrieve the gifts she gave him after he broke her heart.

The aggrieved lady stormed her boyfriend’s house with her sister and friend to collect back the boxers she gifted him since he broke off their relationship.

In a video which captured them walking to her boyfriend’s place, when swore to do the unimaginable to him since he has decided to dump her.

The buddy of the dumped ex-girlfriend also made hints that they planned to take his phone, but they made no claims that they had bought it for him.

She remarked that they are not going there to make a peaceful demand for the item; rather, “there will be war.”

Watch the video below: