Entertainment
By Shalom

Singer Portable has cried out for help as his ex-manager show promoter Ijoba Danku, allegedly signed a shady contract with an International music promoter.

Portable explained that this international music promoter promised to take him into America and had 10 unknown people attached to him. After trial and failure to get the visa, he gave up.

He added that a friend offered to help him get a visa to travel abroad and he told his ex-manager to call off the contract but they refused and have requested 12 million naira.

He further added that he agreed to pay the 12 million Naira installmentally. He claimed he has already paid 4 million Naira and has said that he cannot afford to keep paying such an amount.

Portable lamented bitterly and accused them of wanting to destroy his career.

 

