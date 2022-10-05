They’re humans too – Reactions as policeman begs motorist for cashew nut at checkpoint (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A clip that surfaced online shows a driver and a police officer enjoying a snack together.

He had been stopped by a police officer at a checkpoint who had reportedly persuaded him to share a bottle of cashew nuts from his car.

The driver poured some of the nut into the officer’s fingers because he saw nothing wrong with the request.

The security guards then left the area and let them proceed on their journey.

Reacting, 1ikenna wrote; Them be humans too na 😂

showzbaba; E for give am the bottle nah

micheals0; Real definition of there’s love in sharing 😂😂, 50/50

donzeedo; Is it for groundnut you stop am officer 😂

maskybaron; Its really fun tho. Nothing ba at all but the fact that they’ve so maltreated us they’ve become enemies by default

iam_austine_reno; There’s love in sharing 😂

koko_send; E don really seriously red pass red Cross 😂

