This is not a danfo – Nigerian passenger reportedly yells at man preaching on airplane

A Twitter user identified as Yomi Kazeem has recounted his experience on a plane when an evangelist decided to preach.

He stated that a person stood up on the plane to share the gospel, and he was surprised to see it because he assumed such things only occurred on public transportation.

Yomi claimed that the preching was proceeding without incident until another Nigerian passenger restrained him.

According to reports, the individual shouted at the man to be quiet and informed him that the jet was not a danfo—a Nigerian term for a commercial bus.

According to him, the preacher gave up and stopped, at which point he sat down on his seat.

Yomi tweeted; ”For the first time in my life, I saw someone preach about Christianity on a plane. [I’ve only ever seen this in public buses in Lagos.]

It went well for the preacher. Until another Nigerian yelled at him: “Sit down and shut up! This is not a danfo.

He sat down – and shut up.”