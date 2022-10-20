“This is so insensitive” — Speculations trail Rico Swavey’s candlelight procession (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Criticisms have trailed the mode with which friends and colleagues showed up for the candlelight service of late reality star, Rico Swavey.

It would be recalled that the BBNaija star had died following a horrific car accident which unfortunately claimed his life.

Friends and colleagues gathered to see the former BBNaija star’s candlelight funeral after the burial plans for him were announced.

Attendees can be seen singing Jay Z’s Young Forever starring Mr. Hudson as they raise their glasses in a video posted by the well-known reality star Dorathy Banchor.

However, this was criticized as being inappropriate by supporters of the late Rico Swavey.
Watch the video below:

Some netizens have chided thier choice of song at the event as well as the mode with which they honored his passing.

