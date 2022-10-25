“This wahala still followed me” – Nigerian lady laments as UK announces likely national grid disruptions

A Nigerian woman who goes by the name Damilola has responded to reports that there may be power outages in the United Kingdom, where she now resides.

Residents in the UK were warned on Monday by the electricity system operator (ESO) of the National Grid about energy blackouts this winter and asked to unplug their equipment.

Damilola claimed that the problem of national grid failure, which happens frequently in Nigeria, followed her abroad as a result of the story.

The lady quoted the report, she penned; ”National grid wahala still followed me 😩”

See her post below:

Her post has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens who assured the lady that it wouldn’t be that bad as that of her home country.