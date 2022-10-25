TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” –…

Doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s 8th wife

“I will rather go blind” – Mercy Johnson reacts…

“This wahala still followed me” – Nigerian lady laments as UK announces likely national grid disruptions

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman who goes by the name Damilola has responded to reports that there may be power outages in the United Kingdom, where she now resides.

Residents in the UK were warned on Monday by the electricity system operator (ESO) of the National Grid about energy blackouts this winter and asked to unplug their equipment.

Damilola claimed that the problem of national grid failure, which happens frequently in Nigeria, followed her abroad as a result of the story.

READ ALSO

“Ifeanyi must marry me immediately” – Lady…

Nigerian woman goes berserk as her husband gifts her a house…

The lady quoted the report, she penned; ”National grid wahala still followed me 😩”

See her post below:

Her post has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens who assured the lady that it wouldn’t be that bad as that of her home country.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” – Moment Davido asked…

Doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s 8th wife

“I will rather go blind” – Mercy Johnson reacts as her son…

“I dey trip for this guy, but i dont know if he has sense or not”…

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his older white lover…

Davido throws birthday party for son, Ifeanyi (Video)

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2 weeks

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“This wahala still followed me” – Nigerian lady laments as UK…

Drama as man swindled at GSM village returns with ‘juju’ to invoke curses…

Josh2funny and his wife, Bina celebrate their proposal anniversary

“Each time we kissed, I spat and washed my mouth” – Actor…

Funle Akindele finally opens up, reveals who told her to contest for governor

Singer Johnny Drille shares his mobile number publicly to fans on IG…

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” – Moment Davido asked…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More