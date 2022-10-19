TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

Touching video of Bimbo tied up in bandages after allegedly injecting herself

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of late Bimbo’s hands covered in bandages after allegedly injecting herself has melted hearts online.

Blogger, Gistlover shared the video claiming that Bimbo was never cutting herself like Blessing Okoro claimed.

According to Gistlover, late Bimbo and her husband IVD were dr*g addicts and the bandages were for the damages caused by drug use.

READ ALSO

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD…

“My friend who did surgery now has cars”: Lady…

Gistlover said:

“Now here is another evidence of what I said , she damaged her own hand with injections yet C E H0E say na she dey cut herself with blade just to pepper the husband and ca.use trouble, how ??? 

Even bbo use her own mouth talk say na drug, she wanted to opt out so much but she and the husband were so addicted, na one by one I go dey correct everything wey rubber yansh talk and na with evidence, now this drug thing is what should be looked into, especially island men and women, alot of Lagos big girls and boys now injects themselves , even fifi the moon Abi wetin be that girl name,she is also an addict , you see her with wounds all over her hand sometimes she dey bandage am, so madam rubber yansh, get your fact right , all these bandage no be beating , na pure drug effects, now to Bimbo friendnemy that posed as friend and was working with blessing rubber yansh, your own case is next , will post details about you for next post”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

“Witches attack me in my dreams because I act witch roles in most of my movies”…

Chaos as husband nabs his wife in popular singer’s car

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Touching video of Bimbo tied up in bandages after allegedly injecting herself

Domestic violence: “Bimbo’s death should be ruled as suic*de” – Kemi…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

“Hitting number 1 on the charts is hard” – Blaqbonez laments days…

IVD Saga: “I respect the living and not the dead” – Blessing Ceo blows hot

“My friend who did surgery now has cars”: Lady regrets not using her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More